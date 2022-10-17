The Land
Dust'N Rain Dorper and White Dorper ram sale to $8600 top

By Alexandra Bernard
October 17 2022 - 9:00am
Buyers Dusty, Tom and Bec Palmer, Dust'N Rain's Thomas and Jack Cullinan, and BR&C agent Darren Old with the top-priced Dorper ram sold for $8600. Photo: Alexandra Bernard

IN their third on farm ram sale Dust'N Rain Dorper and White Dorper stud had a 100 per cent clearance rate with underbidders pushing the prices up.

