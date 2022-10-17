IN their third on farm ram sale Dust'N Rain Dorper and White Dorper stud had a 100 per cent clearance rate with underbidders pushing the prices up.
Held at Carstairs Station, near Pooncarie, on Monday all 110 rams on offer sold to a top of $8600 and a sale average of $4597.
Gary Cullinan, Dust'N Rain, said he was very happy with it being a very strong sale.
"It was good to see such a big crowd - it was probably the biggest we've had so far," he said.
Mr Cullinan said it was good to see new buyers bidding on the top lots, as well as return buyers.
The top-priced ram was the twin-born Dorper Turbo, sired by Burrawang Digger, sold for $8600 to Tom and Bec Palmer from Girrahween Station.
The ram was a May 2021 drop and had an eye muscle depth (EMD) of 50 millimetres, eye muscle area (EMA) of 40.04 square centimetres and an 8.5mm fat depth.
Mr Cullinan said this was a ram he really liked and the Burrawang Digger line had always bred well for them in the past.
The ram was noted in the catalogue to be a very safe ram which carries a lot of meat with body fat.
Mr Palmer said he liked Turbo because of his good body and good depth of muscle, and he travels really well.
The ram will be used over ewes in their stud operation, which has about 400 ewes.
Mr Palmer said they are first time buyers at Dust'N Rain and wanted to buy from them as the sheep are bred in similar climates to their station between Pooncarie and Ivanhoe.
There were three White Dorpers sold for the top-price of $6200 including the single-born Top Hut sold to Steve and Debbie Fasham, Wakool.
The ram, sired by Dust'N Rain Rohan 190122, had an EMD of 46mm, EMA of 34.71 sq cm and fat depth of 8.5mm.
Top Hut was noted in the catalogue to have a long rump and good outer twist.
BR&C agent Russel Anthony bought the ram on behalf of the Fashams and said he was structurally sound and good in confirmation.
The ram will be used in their commercial flock.
The twin-born Tommy, sired by Dust'N Rain 150074, and the single-born 21-0704, sired by Burrawang Pale Ale 190447, also sold for $6200 to Leanne Clothier, Polia, and Brett and Amanda Vagg, Ivanhoe, respectively.
The sale was conducted by BR&C Agents and was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
