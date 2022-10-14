Local and repeat buyers had a strong presence in the 7th Annual Laraben Poll Merino On Property sale which was held at Mudgee Showgrounds due to wet weather, with a total of 29 registered bidders for the 50 rams offered.
Overall, 43 of 50 rams sold to a top of $8500 and averaged $2790.
Topping the sale at $8500 was tag 210139, purchased by Jamie Croak, Ilford.
The 113.5 kilogram twin-born son of 180090 had fat of 5mm and an eye muscle depth of 36.5mm.
The April-drop ram had a micron of 18.3, standard deviation of 2.3, coefficient variant of 12.4, and a comfort factor of 99.7.
Purchasing on behalf of Jamie Croak was his father Dick Croak who said he admired the stylish wool type and frame of the ram.
"We have been buying rams here since the stud started," Mr Croak said.
The ram would go in to a self replacing flock of about 1800 Merino ewes for wool production and breeding of rams for in flock use.
Nutrien Stud Stock's Brad Wilson, Dubbo said the Laraben stud had been breeding polls for a long time and had build a predictable polled ram that maintains the Laraben type.
"These rams have productive fine wools and the Laraben team are investing in their genetics," Mr Wilson said.
"The number of registered bidders compared to the number of rams offered really tells you something," he said.
Laraben's Gavin Swords said this years sale was a big result for the stud.
"A lot of the rams are by sires we have bred ourselves which is really rewarding," Mr Swords said.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions and AWN with Andy Carter, McDonald Lawson, Mudgee taking bids.
