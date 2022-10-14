The Land
Laraben Poll Merinos strong repeat buyer support

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
October 14 2022 - 9:00am
Brad Wilson, Nutrien Stud Stock, Dubbo, Laraben's Gavin Swords, Botobolar, Ian Moore on behalf of Jamie Croak, Ilford, auctioneer Andy Carter, McDonald Lawson, Mudgee, and Brett Cooper, AWN, Mudgee, with the top priced ram.

Local and repeat buyers had a strong presence in the 7th Annual Laraben Poll Merino On Property sale which was held at Mudgee Showgrounds due to wet weather, with a total of 29 registered bidders for the 50 rams offered.

