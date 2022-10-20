The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Ten kelpies sell to $49,000, averaging $12,525 while 40 rams sold to $7250 twice, averaging $1993

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated October 20 2022 - 7:49am, first published 5:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Capree Eve, sold for the Australian record price of $49,000 on Thursday. Photo supplied

A black and tan Kelpie bitch called Capree Eve has sold for an Australian record price of $49,000 at the Capree Poll Merino ram sale and invitational working dog sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.