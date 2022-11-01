OVER 550 cattle handlers took to the ring at the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza, Scone, for the paraders competition, but it was local girl Sarah Randle who came away with the top title of overall grand champion.
The 15-year-old student of St Joseph's High School, Aberdeen, who resides at Scone was one of six finalists that had won their respective age divisions.
Judges of the paraders competition were Kate and Murk Schoen, Aarden Angus and Schoen Pastoral, Corowa, and Sam Parish of Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Co and Mass Genetics, Forbes.
Speaking on behalf of the judges, Mr Parish said the competition featured "high calibre paraders" and cattle handlers which was promising to see for the industry.
"For us it came down to being neat and tidy, presenting yourself and your animal well, leads being held correctly, fluency and working with your animal, profiling and some manoeuvring around the ring aspects (such as spacing, not pulling animals onto yourself)," he said.
"These skills have been consistently shown at times through these top paraders, but at times some have made mistakes."
The 15 years judge, Mrs Schoen, gave Sarah a high five when selecting her as their champion.
It was the second UHBB Sarah - who owns Arrow 8 Cattle Co - has attended, the last being in 2019 pre-COVID.
"In 2019 I placed third in my paraders class. At the Limo Youth Show (in July) I won junior champion parader," she said. "I also placed second in the RAS/ASC beef cattle paraders state final... I hope to qualify for next year as well."
Focused on keeping calm and setting the heifer up right while staying relaxed, Sarah was leading King Creek Siena 258, a Limousin heifer she purchased.
"Along with her brother Jack, Sarah took a commercial Limousin cross steer to the Casino and used the money from the sale of him to buy the King Creek heifer," Sarah's mother Lyndal Randle said.
"They started with a home-bred commercial Angus cross in 2020 which went to Wingham."
Sarah's stud, Arrow 8 Cattle Co, currently consists of 10 stud cows and she shows at several local shows as well as the Sydney Royal Show and Royal Queensland Show this year.
"I started with a loaned heifer in 2019 from Rob and Amanda Maxwell of Delelvin Simmental (and Fleckvieh), and since purchased animals from Pentire Angus and King Creek Limousins," she said.
"One day I hope to be running my stud full time."
Sarah also was a finalist in the junior judging section, receiving sixth place in her age division.
"I like both paraders and junior judging, but I feel I have more control of the outcome in paraders," she said.
"I hope to do the South Australia Junior Heifer Expo on day, it looks good, and Melbourne Royal."
The other age division finalist included; primary champion Oli Shearman, Scone Grammar School, 12-13 years champion Jack Robson, Yanco Agricultural High School, 14 years champion Jack Smyth, Red Bend Catholic College, Forbes, 16 years champion Zoe Rudder, Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth, and 17-18 years champion Olivia Laney, Central Coast.
Other division champions that weren't eligible for the overall title were pee wee champion Brooke Kemp, and over 18 years winner Jorja Lousick, Wellington.
RELATED READING:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.