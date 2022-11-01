The Land
Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza 2022: Sarah Randle of St Joseph's High School is paraders champion

By Hannah Powe
November 1 2022 - 7:00am
Judges Murk and Kate (right) Schoen of Aarden Angus and Schoen Pastoral, Corowa, and Sam Parish of Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Co and Mass Genetics, Forbes, with overall grand champion parader Sarah Randle, St Joseph's High School, Aberdeen.

OVER 550 cattle handlers took to the ring at the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza, Scone, for the paraders competition, but it was local girl Sarah Randle who came away with the top title of overall grand champion.

