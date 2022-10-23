The Land
Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza 2022 won by Keajura Park, Brentvale Limousin steer

HP
By Hannah Powe
Updated October 23 2022 - 12:27am, first published 12:00am
THE Limousin breed has dominated the field at the 2022 Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza, with purebred or Limousin-influenced animals taking home the majority of the prizes on Saturday.

Hannah Powe

