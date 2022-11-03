The Land
Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza 2022: Freya Weismantel is ICMJ state champion

By Hannah Powe
November 3 2022 - 8:00pm
UNE's Peter McGilchrist, Armidale, with Freya Weismantel, Kempsey High School, Peter McCormack and Marney Jones, St Mary's College Gunnedah, Bibiannah Peattie, Chatham High School, Taree, and Lylah Weismantel, Kempsey High.

Freya Weismantel of Kempsey High School has been named the state champion of the school's intercollegiate meat judging (ICMJ) competition.

