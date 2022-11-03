Freya Weismantel of Kempsey High School has been named the state champion of the school's intercollegiate meat judging (ICMJ) competition.
Receiving champion individual overall at both the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza in October, as well as at Wingham Beef Week in May, the 17-year-old who is in year 12 says winning the title "meant a lot".
"Mr (Gavin) Saul (previous agriculture teacher at Kempsey High) exposed us to a lot of meat judging stuff when I was in year 7, and since then I've always wanted to give it a go," Freya said.
"UHBB was my last show with my school team and my last opportunity to compete in the ICMJ at a school level so it meant a lot for me to finish with a bang and take home the title.
"I've always had a strong interest in the meat judging. I enjoy the uniqueness of the meat judging and understanding how different animals look without their jumpers on."
Freya was also champion individual for retail cuts and primal identification, while in the live cattle junior judging she was also the winner of the 17-18 year age group.
Freya says over the past year she has enjoyed networking and building relationships with industry professionals like University of New England associate professor of meat science Peter McGilchrist and JBS Foods Australia's Aimee Bolton.
"Building those kind of friendships have kept me competing," she said.
"Being in year 12 this year I have taken on a bit of leadership within the team. I decided to prioritise my schoolwork over the ag team this year, but in the lead up to shows and in my spare time I spent quite a lot of time working with our younger team members.
"I really enjoy teaching the kids the tips and tricks I know and watching them be successful, whether it be leading a cow at a show for the first time or being in a champion team."
A keen eye for meat runs in the blood, with Freya's sister older sister Ruby previously winning the same accolade, and her little sister Lylah also announced as a placegetter on multiple occasions.
Freya and Lylah teamed up with Phoebe Southwell and Imogen Dries to form the Kempsey High team which was reserve champion team for beef carcase and primal judging, retail cut and primal ID, and overall.
"I was over the moon when I heard my sister, Lylah, announced in the meat judging," Freya said.
"She had been a last minute entry which built up her nerves but she studied hard and gave it her all. Lylah and I have spent plenty of time working at our local butchery, MillyHill Meats, so it was great to see that exposure to the retails and primals pay off for the both of us.
"I am pretty confident that over the next few years Lylah may be in the same position that both Ruby and I are in now, which makes me very proud and excited."
Exposing students to meat judging should be a common practice of all ag teams, Freya believes.
"Meat judging helps immensely with live judging and it's another skill set that helps with employment," she said.
"Competing in meat judging has helped put my foot in the door for many career opportunities in the future."
Freya is about to begin employment at Rangers Valley Feedlot, while she is also really keen to look into more jobs in the meat industry.
"I've found that meat judging is definitely something I'm passionate about and I'd like to work somewhere I can put my skills to use," she said.
