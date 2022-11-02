Wellington High School has hit the jackpot with its Limousin steer being named the overall supreme champion carcase of the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza, taking home $4905 in total prize money.
Scoring a total of 91.36 points from a possible 100, the 13-month-old steer was bred by Col McGilchrist and fed barley-based ration for 150 days. It had a liveweight of 436 kilograms, placing second in class to the supreme exhibit on the hoof, however on the hook it was unbeatable.
The grand champion carcase was also the light middleweight champion and champion led carcase, the highest scoring Limousin or Limousin cross carcase, as well as the middleweight jackpot and overall jackpot winner.
The results were announced via Facebook on Tuesday night with over 160 people tuning in virtually to hear the results.
With a hot standard carcase weight of 273.2kg, it dressed 62.7 per cent. It measured 10mm and 7mm for P8 and rib fat, respectively, and had an eye muscle area of 105 square centimetres, and MSA marble score of 230 and MSA Index of 63.4.
Wellington High School agriculture teacher Rob Dimmick said it was the first grand champion carcase the school had won.
"When we bought him out of Colin Say and Co, we knew he was a pretty good steer and that we would set him for Scone but along the way he has won champion at Wellington, Dubbo, and Warren shows, and was reserve champion at the National All Breeds Heifer Show, so we are pretty happy with how he has gone live, and to win on the carcase is also a bit of a bonus and pretty exciting," he said.
"We have been knocking on the door, certainly over the last few years with champions, particularly at Sydney (Royal), and that includes the second-highest scoring carcase at Sydney this year so to finally get one over the line is exciting and satisfying and makes us feel like we are doing something right.
The Wellington High School had six steers place in the carcase judging and seven place in the live classes.
"It is an excellent accolade to win the grand champion but is it also a testament to have animals consistently place and from a commercial point of view, that is probably more important," he said.
Wellington High also received champion unled carcase with its Charolais steer, bred by Myona Charolais, Coonamble, on 87.25 points. He had been held over from Sydney Royal where he would've been a lightweight.
Reserve unled champion carcase went to Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth with a Charolais on 85.89 points, while reserve light middleweight champion went to Quirindi High School with its Limousin on 88.27 points.
The inaugural prime heifer section was won by Hunter River High School with its Limousin/Angus carcase on 83.77 points which placed third during the live judging, while reserve went to Calrossy Anglican School's Limousin carcase on 82.82 points. It was also reserve on the hoof.
The trio of St Mary's College Gunnedah, B and N Grogan and Wallawong Premium Beef received champion lightweight carcase with its Silver Angus cross on 87.90 points, ahead of the reserve lightweight champion, a Limousin scoring 86.86 points from Macarthur Anglican School, Cobbity.
Macarthur Anglican School also won champion heavy middleweight carcase with another Limousin steer on 87.86 points.
An Angus/Hereford steer received reserve heavy middleweight champion carcase. It scored 87.40 points and was exhibited by Walcha Central School.
Red Bend Catholic College, Forbes, won both champion and reserve champion heavyweight carcase. The champion was a Limousin/Angus on 89.86 points, while reserve was an Angus/Charolais on 88.62 points.
The highest scoring Murray Grey carcase went to Ed's Cattle Company on 86.98 points.
Over $4000 was awarded in prize money for the high-scoring jackpot nominated animals in each division.
Wellington High School received $1478.75 as the middleweight jackpot winner, and also took home 35 per cent of the pool ($1426.25) for winning the overall jackpot, equating to a total cash prize of $2905.
The prime heifer jackpot winner was Calrossy Anglican School's reserve champion carcase, receiving $276.25.
St Mary's College Gunnedah, B and N Grogan and Wallawong Premium Beef champion lightweight carcase also won the division's jackpot receiving $308.75.
Red Bend Catholic College's reserve heavyweight champion received $585 as the heavyweight jackpot winner.
In its second year, the beef appreciation competition drew 108 entrants with the winner being Azalea Singh and reserve going to Natalie Weismantel, Kempsey.
The 2023 Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza will be held from October 27-29.
RELATED READING:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.