The reliability and dependability of a good working dog were reflected in a record price of $29,000 paid at the 11th annual RMA Network working dog sales at Glencoe.
The auction saw 35 of 42 dogs averaging $8471, an $861 increase on last year. This year's top price was up by $3500 on last year's result.
Jeremy and Annie Grills topped the sale for the second year in a row with Mandalay Tex, a 25-month-old yellow kelpie with genetics from the Capree, Wyanbah and Eshman pedigrees.
Tex was described as an all-rounder, working cattle, sheep and goats that can work in the yards and out in the paddock. The O'Kane family from Ben Lomond bought the dog, Mr Grills said.
The Grills also sold Eaglehawk Jenny for $16,000. Mr Grills said both dogs were used for everyday stockwork and some after-hours fine turning to present for the auction.
The second top-priced lot was Gwydir Ken, offered by Ross Fletcher, Congarinni, near Macksville, which sold for $23,000. Mr Fletcher said he had trained Ken since it was a pup, and it could work both sheep and cattle.
The sale was held on AuctionsPlus, and a total of 3124 users logging in from across Australia, viewed the 42 catalogued dogs.
The catalogue included a wide variety of dogs, including Kelpies and Border Collie crosses, which ranged in age from six-years-one-month to six months old.
According to the sale information, prices were higher, year-on-year, and there was a rise in online activity, sitting at 26 per cent higher. The weekend sale resulted in 68 bidders making more than 250 bids on 98pc of the catalogue, with 20 dogs bought online. Successful buyers ranged from Queensland and Tasmania.
Topping the online sales was Gunnedah's Adam Pollock's with a one-year-old Border Collie called Sam, selling for $18,000 to an NSW buyer. Sam is described in the catalogue as potentially a good lead dog with a nice herding instinct and is developing a clean bite on the front end of cattle.
The top price for a pup was Bauer's Cass, offered by Jamie Bauer of Cassilis, with the seven-month-old female dog selling for $13,000.
Another sale highlight was Gwydir Gibbs, offered by Tony Overton, Walcha, with a two-year-old Kelpie selling for $15,000.
Described as having "a natural cast, feeling his stock nicely while still having enough strength to be used in the shed and yards", Gibbs heads across the Bass Strait to Tasmania.
AJ and KA McIntyre, Glen Innes sold Buckol Jen for $12,000. Jen was described as a very experienced and fully trained paddock dog that could be used on sheep, cattle and feral goats.
Sarah Mortimer from Kootingal sold Harewood Hope, a black and tan Kelpie female, for $9000, while M and J Wilkinson, Moonan Flat, sold a male tri-coloured border collie called Blaze for $10,000.
Jamie Sturrock from Dulacca, Queensland, sold Craiglea Heidi, a black and white border collie for $9000.
The selling agents were Colin Say & Co, Glen Innes.
