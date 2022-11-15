The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Top price of $29,000 for Mandalay Tex, with 35 out of 42 averaging $8471

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
November 16 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sale record-priced dog, Mandalay Tex with Jeremy and Annie Grills, with Eaglehawk Jenny, which sold for $16,000.

The reliability and dependability of a good working dog were reflected in a record price of $29,000 paid at the 11th annual RMA Network working dog sales at Glencoe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.