The Land
Home/News
Free

The Working Dog Challenge Trial and Auction: Day three photos

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
Updated November 26 2022 - 5:01pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Day three of The Working Dog Challenge Trial and Auction kicked off with the top 20 and top 10 finals across both sheep and cattle categories.

Day three of The Working Dog Challenge Trial and Auction kicked off with the top 20 and top 10 finals across both sheep and cattle categories finished with a charity auction raising funds for This Is A Conversation Starter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.