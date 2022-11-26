Day three of The Working Dog Challenge Trial and Auction kicked off with the top 20 and top 10 finals across both sheep and cattle categories finished with a charity auction raising funds for This Is A Conversation Starter.
Following the presentation of the trial winners, the charity auction was held with two dogs going under the hammer with all proceeds going to This Is A Conversation Starter.
Related reading:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.