Day two kicked off at The Working Dog Challenge Trial and Auction with the Round Table Sire Shootout held under the lights at the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange with 15 of Australia's most renowned sires going head-to-head for the prize purse of $30,000.
Running for its second year, Bowyer and Livermore's Tom Card said the trial presented a unique opportunity for buyers to watch the elite dogs compete on the big stage and help identify traits they wanted to see in their pups.
"We have more dogs entered this year with some being repeats entrants from last year or repeat trainers vying for the top title," Mr Card said.
Taking out the top gong and $10,000 of the prize purse was Jake Nowlans's Kelpie Amos Zone.
Coming from Nimmitabel, the nine-year-old black and tan dog was son of Democa Louie was out of Barklays Annie.
Zone was well travelled dog, living in New Zealand for a number of years and trialing while overseas.
Mr Nowlan said Zone was his main dog and had sired many litters with a lot of good station dogs resulting.
