The Working Dog Challenge Trial and Auction: Sire Shootout title goes to Amos Zone

By Kate Loudon
Updated November 26 2022 - 1:57pm, first published 1:00pm
Bowyer and Livermore's Tom Card, Bathurst, Jake Nowlan, Nimmitabel, challenge organiser Brock Syphers, Blayney, with the Round Table Sire Shootout winnner Amos Zone.

Day two kicked off at The Working Dog Challenge Trial and Auction with the Round Table Sire Shootout held under the lights at the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange with 15 of Australia's most renowned sires going head-to-head for the prize purse of $30,000.

