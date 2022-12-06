The Land
Cloven Hills ewes to $206 in annual online sale

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
December 6 2022 - 7:00pm
200 July 2021 drop composite NSM ewes from Tarrington Homestead, Tarrington, sold for $206 as part of the Cloven Hills online annual ewe sale. Photo: Supplied

EWES were sold to a top of $206 in the Cloven Hills annual ewe sale held on AuctionsPlus on Tuesday.

