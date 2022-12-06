EWES were sold to a top of $206 in the Cloven Hills annual ewe sale held on AuctionsPlus on Tuesday.
A total of 6903 ewes from vendors from Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania were on offer with 20 of 33 lots sold.
Ewe lambs were sold for $100 to $202 while not-station-mated ewes made $206.
The top priced lot was 200 July 2021 drop composite NSM ewes from Tarrington Homestead, Tarrington, sold for $206.
Armdeen Farms Pty Ltd, Poolaijelo, Victoria sold 265 July 2022 drop composite ewe lambs, unshorn, for $202 and Chris and Kate Dorahy, Brit Brit, sold 150 July/August drop ewe lambs, 100 per cent Cloven Hills, unshorn, for $195.
Read more: Ewe hoggets top in Lambpro online sale
Read more: Price correction at Wodonga
Wesleydale Strowan Enterprises Pty Ltd, Nile, Tasmania, sold 180 August/September 2022 drop ewe lambs, 100pc Cloven Hills, unshorn, for $190.
A line of 220 July 2022 drop composite ewe lambs, unshorn, from AL and RL McLean, Harrow, Victoria, sold for $151.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.