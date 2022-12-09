Yass lambs sell to good competition

IN their 10th Yass and District Annual XB lamb circuit sale Butt Livestock and Property sold lambs to $136.50 a head on Friday.
All 16,500 lambs on offer were sold at six properties and at the South Eastern Livestock Exchange.
Phill Butt, Butt Livestock, said the bigger lines attracted good competition.
While the prices were back on this time last year, Mr Butt said they sold extremely well compared to in the saleyards and on other marketing platforms with many return buyers making up the competition, as well as some new.
"In the district vendors have spent money on genetics so the progeny performs so buyers come back," he said.
In the breakdown Poll Dorset/Merino lambs were sold for $64 to $135 while Poll Dorset second-cross lambs made $93 to $136.50.
White Suffolk/Merino lambs were sold for $75 to $134 and Border Leicester/Merino wether lambs made $61 to $80.
The first sale of the day was 236 July/August drop Poll Dorset/Merino lambs, 38.2kg, Rowallan Poll Dorset blood, from Charlie Buckmaster, sold for $120.
The top priced lot was 294 July/August drop Poll Dorset second-cross lambs, 37.5kg, Rowallan Poll Dorset bld, from Balgalal Pastoral Co, sold for $136.50.
Cavan Station sold 943 July/August drop Poll Dorset/Merino lambs, 42.7kg, Rowallan Poll Dorset and Kentish Downs bld, for $135.
In the White Suffolks Steve and Amanda Faulder sold 136 August/September drop White Suffolk/Merino lambs, 37.2kg, Glenfinnan bld, for $117.
A pen of 360 July/August drop White Suffolk/Merino lambs, 37.2kg, Glenfinnan blood, from MAF Elsegood, made $130.
Phill Butt attended to the auctioneering and assisted by Sally Butt and Isaac Mannion.
