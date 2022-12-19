The Land
Home/News
Photos

Riverina farmers embrace Christmas spirit with farm sculpture competition

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
December 19 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Giant hay sculptures of castles, ogres, angels and turkeys have popped up on properties across the Riverina in New South Wales as farmers well and truly embrace the spirit of Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.