Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange calls for new agency interest in a bid to grow business

By Jamie Brown
Updated December 22 2022 - 2:48pm, first published December 21 2022 - 6:00pm
At Casino's Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange existing livestock agents will be required to re-submit tenders after June. While vendor fees remain the same, agents will be charged a new higher rate.

Following a record $467 million in sales over the past three years, the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange at Casino is throwing its doors open to new agencies.

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

