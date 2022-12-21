The Land
Home/News

Dugald Saunders backflips on goat electronic identification scheme

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated December 22 2022 - 8:40am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Ag Minister backflips on goat eID

Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders has done a backflip on his decision over exemptions for rangeland goats when it comes to the roll out of electronic identification (eID) in NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.