NSW Ag Minister backflips on goat eID

Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders has done a backflip on his decision over exemptions for rangeland goats when it comes to the roll out of electronic identification (eID) in NSW.
Mr Saunders made the decision to "provide a different pathway" for wild harvested goats on eID after what he describes as a "robust" meeting in Bourke.
Western producers sent a clear message to Mr Saunders last week saying "no" to the eID proposal for rangeland goats due to animal welfare as well as work health and safety reasons.
The change in decision comes after Mr Saunders firmly stated in The Land on August 9 that there would be no exemptions in the national mandatory eID scheme - not even for rangeland goats and that there would be tough conversations.
"Following robust feedback from rangeland goat producers in western NSW, I've made the decision to provide a different pathway for wild harvested goats when it comes to the roll out of electronic identification in NSW," Mr Saunders said.
Mr Saunders said the eID requirements would remain consistent with current traceability arrangements.
"If you are currently required to tag your goats, you will continue to be required to, but with an electronic tag as opposed to a visual tag in accordance with agreed NSW timelines," Mr Saunders said.
"If you are not required to tag your goats now, this will continue to be the case. Harvested rangeland goats are entitled to tag-free movement from the property of capture direct to slaughter or via one registered depot."
As per the National Livestock Identification System Sheep and Goat Standards, harvested rangeland goats are defined as not being born as a result of a managed breeding program or subjected to any other animal husbandry procedure of treatment.
Mr Saunders said at the recent national agriculture ministers meeting, all jurisdictions except for NSW agreed on a deadline of January 1, 2025, for all sheep and goats to be electronically tagged - no exceptions.
In NSW all sheep and farmed goats born on or after January 1, 2025, will require an eID tag, and all sheep and farmed goats leaving a property will require an electronic identification tag from January 1, 2027.
Meanwhile, saleyards and processors in the sheep and farmed goat industries now have access to grants from the NSW government to prepare for the implementation of mandatory eID.
Grants of $5000 to $15,000 will be available for these businesses to commence planning for essential modifications and the critical infrastructure required.
