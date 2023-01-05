The Land
Buyer competition hots up at Wodonga's Premier All Breeds Grown and Weaner Sale | January 5

KB
By Karen Bailey
January 5 2023 - 5:05pm
The champion pen of Hereford steers was awarded to David Sleigh, Sleigh Farming, Bayunga, Ruffy, Victoria, for 378kg Allandale-, Mawarra-, Wirruna-blood weaners that sold for $1925 a head. Mr Sleigh is with Peter Sykes, Mawarra, Longford, Victoria.

THE superior quality of weaned steers and heifers continued to shine during the third day of annual weaner sales at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange near Wodonga on Thursday.

KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

