THE superior quality of weaned steers and heifers continued to shine during the third day of annual weaner sales at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange near Wodonga on Thursday.
Paull and Scollard Nutrien and Elders yarded 5011 head of their clients' cattle for the Premier All Breeds Grown and Feature Weaner Sale.
Will Jennings, Paull and Scollard Nutrien, Albury, said the quality of the yarding was very good, but there was a notable difference in the pricing between weaned and unweaned cattle.
"If you didn't have them weaned, there was certainly a discount for those unweaned cattle," Mr Jennings said.
He said the heavy grown steers made as much as $2400 a head for the top end weights at 400 to 500 kilograms.
"It was maybe a touch more for some of the 500kg and 600kg steers," he said.
"For the traditional weaner types, they were making anywhere from $1700 to $1900.
"The heifers topped out at about $1900 or a bit better for some of the better heavier ones weighing 450kg."
Mr Jennings said most of the heifers weighing about the 350kg to 360kg range sold from $1500 to $1700.
Taking a closer look at the price ranges across the weights, there were only a few steers less than 200kg but they topped at $910 and averaged 466 cents a kilogram.
The 200kg to 280kg steers sold from $775 to $1600 and averaged $1380, or about 545c/kg, while the bulk of the steers from 280kg to 400kg sold from $1090 to $1925 and averaged about the 500c/kg mark.
Steers from 400kg to 500kg, which included some well-grown weaners, sold from $1700 to $2380 and averaged nearly $2010.
The heavier grown steers sold from $1900 to $2470.
Heifers less than 280kg sold from $560 to $1480 and averaged $1259, while the bulk of the yarding was between 280kg and 400kg and sold from about $1400 to $1870. The 400kg to 500kg heifers topped at $2000 and averaged $1870.
David Whitechurch, Swanpool, Victoria, sold nine- to 10-month-old Angus weaner steers for $2020. The steers were Saudi and Russian eligible and weighed 426kg.
Robert Hain, Cooma, sold Gunyah-blood 452kg Hereford weaner steers for $2000, while JA and GA Knobel, Gerogery, sold 416kg Rennylea-blood Angus weaners for $1970.
Chantelle Mathews, Burrumbuttock, sold 505kg Jarobee Angus-blood steers for $1950, while A Wallace, Porepunkah, Vic, also sold 435kg Witherswood Angus-blood steers for $1950.
JO Burke Nominees, Allan Brae, Jerilderie, sold a lovely pen of 442kg Tulagi and Te Mania Angus-blood steers for $1950.
Best presented pen of steers went to 410kg nine- to 10-month-old Angus/Simmentals sold by Glencoe Pastoral Company, Holbrook, for $1870.
The champion pen of Hereford steers was awarded to Sleigh Farming, Bayunga, Ruffy, for 378kg Allandale-, Mawarra-, Wirruna-blood weaners that sold for $1925.
Nellshire Pty Ltd, Urana, sold 365kg Dunoon-blood Angus heifers for $1870, while JA and GA Knobel, Gerogery, sold 383kg Rennylea-blood heifers for $1860.
The best presented pen of heifers went to 312kg Jarobee Angus-blood weaners sold by Spring Bank Trust, Gundowring, for $1710.
The top grown steers at $2470 were sold by J and C Seletto and tipped the scales at 536kg. The Angus steers were Merridale blood.
Ashden Livestock, Wangaratta, Vic, sold 515kg Rennylea and Dunoon-blood Angus steers for $2430, while JP Dwyer, Holbrook, sold 496kg 15-month-old Jarobee-blood Angus for $2380.
Allonby Angus, Guys Forest, Vic, sold the top heifers for $2000. The 24-month-old Angus females weighed 450kg and were based on Alpine Angus bloodlines.
