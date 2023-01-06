EURO and whitefaced cattle had their time to shine during the fourth day of annual weaner sales at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange, Wodonga, on Friday.
Weaner steers sold just below the $2000 a head mark, while grown steers topped at $2040.
Bo Helwig, Corcoran Parker, Wodonga, said it was an exceptional run of weaners which included some standout pens of Herefords, Charolais and black baldies.
"The Hereford grown steers were making out to 440c/kg to 450c/kg," he said.
Mr Helwig said some handy black baldy steers at 440kg made a fraction over 400c/kg.
Turning to the weaners and he said the 330kg to 340kg calves made 480c/kg to 490c/kg, with some selling for as much as 530c/kg.
"That was fairly consistent right the way through dependent on quality," he said.
He said there were also many quality runs of grown heifers and the better ones made 420c/kg.
Analysis of the prices by weight indicated the bulk of the weaner steers weighing 330kg to 400kg sold from $800 to $2000 and averaged $1688. This weight range averaged about 464c/kg, but topped at 570c/kg.
Lighter weaner steers that tipped the scales at less than 280kg sold mostly from $930 to $1610, while those from 280kg to 330kg sold from $910 to $1670 and averaged $1505.
Weaner heifers less than 280kg attracted bids from about $640 to $1370 and averaged $1094, but those from 280kg to 330kg sold from $950 to $1650 and averaged $1370.
The heifers weighing more than 330kg topped at $1800, although most averaged $1520.
R and GF Zauner Pty Ltd, Talgarno, Victoria, sold a top quality pen of 458kg Charolais-cross weaner steers that had the buyers excited to bid to a high of $1990.
The champion pen of Hereford steers sold for $1965 and were 397kg Wentworth-blood weaners sold by DH and MA Trethowan, Wentworth, Cookardinia.
John Neilson, Johleen, Sandy Creek, sold the champion pen of Charolais-cross steers for $1750. The 394kg Kenmere-blood weaners were nine to 11 months old.
Mundoora Pastoral Company, Jerilderie, offered a lovely pen of 34 Hereford weaners that tipped the scales at 444kg and sold for $1960, while BA, JP and TD Petzke, Mitta Mitta, Victoria, sold 435kg Angus-cross steers for the same amount of money.
Bryan Proctor, Surrey, Indigo Valley, topped the heifer market with eight- to nine-month-old Woonallee-blood Charolais that weighed 438kg and sold for $1800.
Hereford heifers sold to a top of $1710 and were 389kg weaners sold by Mundoora Pastoral Company.
R and GF Zauner Pty Ltd sold 378kg Yavenvale-blood Hereford heifers for $1700.
A standout pen of 14 Hereford grown steers from Roseleigh Pty Ltd, Bungowannah, topped the market at $2040. The steers tipped the scales at 459kg.
BL and KA Attree, Tallangatta Valley, Vic, sold 450kg Hereford grown steers for $2000, as did Lochlan O'Keefe, who sold black baldy steers weighing 478kg.
The sale was conducted by Corcoran Parker, Brian Unthank Rural, Schubert Boers Livestock and Property and Peter Ruaro Livestock Rodwells.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
