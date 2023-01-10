The second feature weaner sale of the week at Hamilton saleyards had slightly pulled back from Monday's equivalent feature weaner sale, but lot feeders have snapped up the chance to buy up heavier than expected cattle on offers.
Prices had softened compared to last year's sale in line with a number of other feature weaner sales across the state.
Agents yarded 3200 cattle for a good crowd that turned up to a sunny Hamilton for Tuesday's All Breeds Weaner Steer Sale.
The majority of pens weighed between 350-400 kilograms with Angus being the predominant breed, while a good quality line of Hereford cattle were on offer at the sale as well.
Pens that broke the 400kg barrier would mostly also go past the $2000 a head barrier too, with one of the heavier pens of the day, that being Sandy Camp's 18 Angus steers, 447kg, being sold for 466c/kg or $2083.
Amaroo also fit into that category, with a pen of 14 Angus steers, 427kg, sold for 501c/kg or $2139 with the majority of those heavier steers heading to the feedlotters.
Most Angus steers between 330-400kg sold between 460-480c/kg, while those under 330kg had pushed to sell between 520-530c/kg.
Elders Hamilton's Aaron Malseed said along with the feedlotters, South Australian and Gippsland buyers bought up pens of lighter cattle, while northern support was limited.
"If you flick your diary back to 2021, you'd find [prices] similar to that time," he said.
"Last year was exceptional but I reckon if you work on 2021 prices and that's where we are."
J & J Kelly stock agent Jack Kelly agreed with Mr Malseed and said "everyone is still quite happy with the sale" even though other costs may have gone up for producers.
"Those who went over 400kg did a tremendous effort with such a tough season," he said.
"For purchasers, the sale gives them a chance to buy, with those prices not being where they were 12 months ago, all classes from heifers to to steers were always going to be back a bit."
Mr Kelly also said it was a pleasure to conduct their agency's first sale at Hamilton, after the last ever store sale at Warrnambool in late December.
"It was a pleasure to be here, with our vendors but we are also really happy with the service here at Hamilton and we're looking forward to continuing onwards and upwards.
Whitby sold 18 Angus steers, 415kg, for 454c/kg or $1884.
Torbank Angus sold 20 Angus steers, 409kg, for 474c/kg or $1938.
Nangana yarded about 200 Angus steers with Banquet blood, with one pen of 59 Angus steers, 347kg, sold for 488c/kg or $1911.
Inverell Herefords yarded an excellent line of 170 Herefords all up at the sale, with its best sale being a pen of 22 Hereford steers, 389kg, selling for 470c/kg or $1828.
Athlone South had a significant line of lighter pens of Angus cattle right at the very end of the sale, with 96 Angus cattle on offer ranging from 276-328kg, with prices between 504-580c/kg or $1666-$1490.
All up Athlone South yarded 300 cattle at the sale to be the largest yarded vendor at Hamilton.
