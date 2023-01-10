The Land
Home/Markets

Prices fall back to 2021 levels at Hamilton's all breed feature weaner sale

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated January 11 2023 - 8:44am, first published January 10 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The second feature weaner sale of the week at Hamilton saleyards had slightly pulled back from Monday's equivalent feature weaner sale, but lot feeders have snapped up the chance to buy up heavier than expected cattle on offers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.