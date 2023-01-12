Kempsey steers follow price trend, with $1500 weaners the pick of a good lot

The charity steer, kept calm with its dairy coacher, donated by the Sutherland family - who have raised more than $35,000 for cancer research in seven years - did well to make 370 cents a kilogram for 645kg or $2386.50, with Izzy and Zoe Sutherland, Christine Williams from the Cancer Council, Darren, Bec and Amelya Sutherland at Kempsey on Thursday.