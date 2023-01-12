Kempsey steers follow price trend, with $1500 weaners the pick of a good lot

Kempsey yarded 1400 head of cattle at its annual steer and bullock sale on Thursday, with prices following very recent trends while quality calves certainly brought the best bids.
Heavy bullocks were penalised the hardest, with processors dropping their grid prices by 50c/kg to 80c/kg in the week prior to sit in some cases below 600c/kg dressed weight.
The charity steer donated by the Sutherland family - who have raised more than $35,000 for cancer research in seven years - did well to make 370 cents a kilogram for 645kg or $2386.50.
Most bullocks of that size brought bids below 300c/kg with one enormous Red Holstein at 955kg going to the processors for 245c/kg.
Grown steers made from 298c/kg to 388c/kg, or around $1450 to $1950.
Yearling steers that last year brought $2500 made $1400, with most making 290c/kg to 350c/kg or $1300 to $1700 with restockers selecting carefully.
Volume buyers the Mackaway family, Walcha, went home with 183 head (before continuing on to Tamworth for a week of country music) to average 336kg at 451c/kg or $1515.
"We've got a mile of feed, but we were careful not to buy steers with any pizzle," said Owen Mackaway.
"I've still got a lot of faith in the job. It's an up and down game."
David Scarrabelotti, Greenmountain Trading, bought four tooth steers for 250c/kg and commented on the market saying "It had to happen, but it was just a bit later than I predicted".
Buyer for the New England Tim Bayliss, Ray White Dorrigo, came away with straight Angus steers to average 278kg for 495c/kg or $1402.
"I was taught early that to survive in this industry you need to buy and sell on the same market," he said.
Brian Pinkstone, Clybucca, sold Angus steers 254kg for 515.2c/kg or $1295.
Charolais steers from Gavin Saul, Bellimbopinni, made 555.2c/kg for 215.8kg or $1198.31.
Angus steers from Darren Rogers, Yarrahapinni, made 580.2c/kg for 219.62kg or $1274.21.
Angus cross steers from Tony Styles, Barraganyatti, made 562.2c/kg for 245.2kg or $1379.
A pen of Angus with Hereford steers with 408 and Yalgoo blood, from Amee and Damian Nixon, Carrai, made 497.6c/kg for 303kg or $1512.
"We were happy with the outcome considering the market," said Mrs Nixon.
The Kempsey steer and bullock sale was conducted by Kempsey Stock and Land.
Read more: Respected wool buyer retires.
Read more: Kimberley begins mammoth clean-up effort.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.