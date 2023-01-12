The Land
Price correction pushes cattle prices back a couple years but producers "happy on the day"

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated January 12 2023 - 9:22pm, first published 8:00pm
Kempsey steers follow price trend, with $1500 weaners the pick of a good lot

Kempsey yarded 1400 head of cattle at its annual steer and bullock sale on Thursday, with prices following very recent trends while quality calves certainly brought the best bids.

