The Land
Home/Markets

Market correction includes Grafton store cattle sale on Friday as new agency arrangement kicks off for 2023

JB
By Jamie Brown
January 13 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Morgan, Benanbar, Nymboida, with Angus cross steers by a Brooklana bull that made 416.2c/kg for 390.7kg or $1626.15 at Grafton on Friday.

With 588 head yarded, the first store sale for the new year at Grafton followed a state-wide trend of softer prices with weaner steers averaging 468 cents a kilogram or $1139.29.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.