The Land
Home/News

Teenage girl seriously injured in fall from horse at Red Range, near Glen Innes; woman flown to Tamworth from Moree

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated January 20 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Westpac helicopter on scene at the Red Range property on Friday morning. Picture supplied by WRHS

A TEENAGE girl has been airlifted from a farm after she was seriously injured in a horse fall on Friday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.