A TEENAGE girl has been airlifted from a farm after she was seriously injured in a horse fall on Friday morning.
Emergency services were deployed to the remote property at Red Range, east of Glen Innes, after reports a girl had been injured in a horse accident.
Paramedics arrived on scene to find a 19-year-old suffered a badly fractured leg.
Paramedics then called for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter because of the nature of the injury, and the location of the property.
The chopper's critical care medical team arrived at the property and treated the patient at the scene.
She was stabilised for the flight and flown to Lismore hospital, where she was listed in a stable condition.
Just before dawn on Friday, the helicopter was tasked to Moree after a 36-year-old woman fell ill and needed emergency treatment.
About 6am, the woman was flown to Tamworth hospital for specialist treatment for a medical condition and was believed to be in a stable condition.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
