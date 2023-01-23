COWS with calves sold to a top of $3050 a unit during the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, store cattle sale last Friday.
The yarding of just under 1000 head was mixed in quality and prices trended cheaper than the last store sale in December 2022.
Weaner steers and heifers made up the bulk of the yarding, along with good numbers of yearlings.
Bowyer and Livermore livestock specialist Tom Card said the market trend was "as expected".
"It was a good reflection on what's been happening down in the south," Mr Card said.
Related reading:
Weaner steers up to 280 kilograms sold from $810 a head, for some light pens, to $1450. The 280kg to 330kg weaner steers ranged from $1070 to $1620.
Heavier weaner steers were knocked down for $1400 to $1750.
Weaner heifers attracted solid bidding, with the lighter pens, up to 280kg, selling from $1010 to $1300.
Most weaner heifers tipped the scales at 280kg to 330kg and ranged from $1100 to $1500.
The weaner heifers weighing more than 330kg sold from $1300 to $1540.
Meat and Livestock Australia reporter Graeme Richard said prices were about $150 cheaper on the light weaners, while heavy weights were up to $300 cheaper than the December store sale.
Most of the yearling steers were middle weights (330kg to 400kg) that attracted bids from $1460 to $1665, while those lighter topped at $1540.
One pen of heavy yearling steers sold for $1700 or 407 cents a kilogram.
Yearling heifers were mixed in quality, but any pens less than 400kg sold from $1200 to $1530, while the heavier, better bred pens topped at $1680.
A few pens of pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows ranged from $1200 to $1730, while PTIC heifers were in demand as future breeders and hit a high of $2370.
There were some top quality cows with calves among the yarding which attracted bids up to $2900 for females PTIC with an older calf at foot.
However, the top line to hit $3050 were six Angus cows with two- to four-month-old calves sold by David McDonell.
Six Charolais cows with calves sold by Paul Hayes sold for $2975, while Harb Ag Pty Ltd, Orange, sold nine PTIC Angus cows with calves for $2900.
A Terbizan and MA Belmonte sold eight Santa Gertrudis cows with calves for $2900. LM Ryan sold five PTIC Angus heifers weighing 488kg for $2375, while R Dorin sold a 550kg PTIC Hereford heifer for $1825.
MA and PJ Evans sold seven 481kg PTIC Angus heifers for $1730.
Stephen Weyman sold 456kg Angus-cross steers for $1770, while Helen Amos, Bimbadeen, Cowra, sold 10 Charolais steers, 396kg, for $1750.
Graham and Rhonda Gordon, Orange, sold 12 Rennylea-blood Angus steers, 365kg, for $1720.
React Holdings Pty Ltd, Cargo, sold yard weaned 374kg Millah Murrah-blood Angus steers for $1665, while RG and EM Ford, Apsley, sold yard weaned 364kg February/March drop Angus steers for $1670.
J and L Care, Meadow Flat, sold autumn-drop Angus steers, 407kg, for $1655.
Melissa Darlington, Dovedale, O'Connell, traditionally runs sheep, but was buying cattle to put on tall grass. She bought 237kg Angus steers for $1160.
Meanwhile, Anita and Russell Clapham, Grenfell, had a similar idea and bought several pens of young cattle, including 276kg Speckle Park steers for $1260.
The sale was conducted by Central Tablelands Livestock Agents Association.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.