The National Party's biggest name believes his party can clawback Orange hearts and minds at the upcoming NSW election.
Former Deputy-Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce addressed party faithful at the Remington on Thursday to spruik candidate Tony Mileto as the campaign swings into gear.
MLC Scott Barrett, former Orange Mayor Reg Kidd, councillor Tammy Greenhalgh, and other high profile community figures were in attendance.
"If independents were so good, why don't we have 151 of them?" Mr Joyce asked.
"Tony [Mileto] has a chance to develop policy that takes Orange to its next great step as the Chicago of Australia, and none of the other candidates do."
Formerly a Nationals heartland, Orange is now represented by unaffiliated members at both levels of government.
Incumbent state representative Phil Donato resigned from the Shooters party in November. Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee resigned from the National Party in December.
You can have all these beautiful dreams but it's never going to happen without the treasurer- Barnaby Joyce
Joyce listed roads, infrastructure, and water policy among the issues he expects to dominate the contest in Orange.
The at-times-controversial New England MP said Mileto's party affiliation and proximity to government would make him best-placed to serve constituents:
"Your roads are terrible ... You are going to need capacity for someone to tap the Treasurer on the head and be able to get substantive funding.
"Tony has a chance at becoming the deputy premier of NSW and none of the other candidates do. Tony has a chance to ... become the agriculture minister.
"It can only happen if the party is onside with you ... You can have all these beautiful dreams but it's never going to happen without the treasurer."
Mileto told National Party members: "I will lead you to victory, but I need to support ... we will get there."
The week following Australia Day has served as an unofficial launch to the 2023 NSW election campaign for many candidates.
MLC Sam Farraway's Orange office at 315 Summer Street has been converted into Mileto campaign headquarters. New signage has been installed.
Mileto is working to oust now-independent incumbent Phil Donato for the seat of Orange at the March 25 NSW election.
Elected by just 50 votes in 2016, Donato earned a second term three years later with a commanding 15 per cent margin over then-Nationals candidate Kate Hazelton.
"If the community decide they want me to remain as their state representative, I'll continue giving them 100 per cent," he said when confirming plans to recontest in 2023.
Even as a member of the SFF Donato has consistently hyped the advantages of independence from major party affiliation:
"I've been able to strenuously advocate for the community without fear or favour - which can only be achieved by not being a member of the government."
Labor candidate Heather Dunn, the SFF, Greens, Legalise Cannabis Party have also confirmed campaigns for Orange.
The Orange electorate comprises about 58,000 voters in Parkes, Forbes, Molong, Cumnock, Eugowra, Manildra, Milthorpe, Peak Hill, Blayney, and Orange.
