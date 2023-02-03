The Land
Home/News
Photos

2023 Nutrien Classic Sale peddles multiple six-figure horses

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated February 4 2023 - 7:29am, first published 7:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 2023 Nutrien Classic Sale kicked it into high gear with multiple horses auctioning for prices in the six-figures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.