Another two horses went for six figure sums on the third day of the Nutrien Classic Sale in Tamworth.
The strong day of sales comes after a record was equalled on day two while day one saw three horses sold for $300,000 or more.
However, on Saturday it was Shades of Metallic who was sold for the top price and help the daily gross sales go awfully close to $4 million again.
The stallion sold for $115,000 on account of Barbara Williams and was purchased by Mann Beef Pty Ltd.
Shades of Metallic is by Metallic Cat and out of Nine Shades Of O Rey.
Another horse sired by Metallic Cat brought in the second top price of the day as well as the top price for a gelding at this year's sale.
Jewels Metallicat, by Metallic Cat and out of Destinys Fancy Jewel, was sold on account of Parker Investments CQ Pty Ltd for $110,000 to Wagyu Trading Company Pty Ltd.
The top-priced mare on Saturday was Westlake Evelyn, by Hazelwood Conman and out of Jupeter Evie, who was sold for $95,000 on account of Parker Investments CQ Pty Ltd purchased by The Trustee For A And B Hick Family Trust.
138 of 156 lots sold (88.46%)
Average: $27,398.55
Gross: $3,781,000
77 of 88 lots sold (87.50%)
Average: $24,246.75
Gross: $1,867,000
1 of 3 lots sold (33.33%)
Average: $115,000.00
Gross: $115,000
60 of 65 lots sold (92.31%)
Average: $29,983.33
Gross: $1,799,000
404 of 462 lots sold (87.45%)
Average: $30,803.22
Gross: $12,444,500
208 of 233 lots sold (89.27%)
Average: $22,408.65
Gross: $4,661,000
22 of 29 lots sold (75.86%)
Average: $63,068.18
Gross: $1,387,500
174 of 200 lots sold (87.00%)
Average: $36,758.62
Gross: $6,396,000
Ben is a digital journalist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
