The Land
Home/Beef

McCrohon family to reserve champion in Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
February 9 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melinda and Will (kneeling), and Harriet, Annabelle and George McCrohon, Holbrook, with a portion of their Angus heifers. Photo: Alexandra Bernard

First-time entrants, Will and Melinda McCrohon, have shot onto the leader board in the 2023 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial, placing second overall in the competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.