The Land
Home/News

Armidale housed rams average $4271

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
February 8 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Merriman, Merryville stud, Boorowa, with John Croake, AWN Tamworth and Geoff Rice, AWN Langlands Hanlon, Parkes. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain

A Merryville Merino ram that was judged the champion ultra superfine ram of the 78th Armidale Merino ram show and sale has sold for the top price of $18,000, with 59 of the 71 catalogued, averaging $4271 and an 83 per cent clearance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.