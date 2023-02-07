A Merryville Merino ram that was judged the champion ultra superfine ram of the 78th Armidale Merino ram show and sale has sold for the top price of $18,000, with 59 of the 71 catalogued, averaging $4271 and an 83 per cent clearance.
Almost 80 bidders registered for the 78th annual show and sale at the Armidale exhibition centre. Last year 50 rams of the 66 on offer sold, giving the sale a clearance rate of 75pc and an average of $4850.
The buyer of the top-priced lot was Warren Coventry, Lynoch, Armidale, a regular buyer of the top-priced sire. Lynoch bought the top-priced ram at the 2022 sale at $25,000. It also completed a hattrick of sale top-price successes for the Merriman family's Boorowa-based stud.
With a 17.5 micron and a coefficient of variation (CV) of 15.4, the 2023 top-priced ram was sired by Grand Monarch 44th Syndicate.
Ultra and superfine judge Nicole Crawford, Rock-Bank stud, Victoria Valley, Victoria, said the ram's "scale of body with a soft, stylish ultra-fine wool" ensured it was an eye-catching exhibit in the classes.
"He was what I call a real true free grower," she said. "Very long staple, soft stylish wool carried evenly all over his body. He's an absolute credit to the exhibitor."
Merryville also exhibited the reserve ultra-fine champion.
"It just didn't quite have the staple length across the pole, but it was very well covered," Ms Crawford said.
Merryville sold another ram for $12,000 to the Grills family, Guyra, with an overall average of $7833 paid for the six of eight rams sold.
Landmark Goulburn paid the second top price at the sale of $15,000 for a ram from the Grathlyn stud, Mudgee. Sired by Grathlyn Josh, the 126-kilogram ram had a micron of 15.9 with a CV of 12.6. Grathlyn sold seven rams for a $6071 average.
Demondrille stud, Harden had begun the show and sale by snaring the supreme exhibit broadribbon, and that success translated into the third top price of the sale of $11,000. Demondrille sold three rams for an average of $5166.
Judged as the champion fine wool ram of the show in the earlier classes, it was bought by Kurrajong Park principal Rod Kent, Delungra, also the president of the Northern Merino Ram Breeders' Association.
Ms Crawford and the fine and fine-medium wool judge, Gary Kopp, Towonga, Peak Hill, were divided in their opinions regarding choosing the supreme exhibit. Greg Fletcher, a former studmaster at Walcha, was called to make the final decision.
Mr Kopp had plenty of praise for the ram after selecting it as the fine wool champion.
"He had magnificent wool that covers right down through underneath.
"Production plus, like he's a bit old fashioned, but he's pure down through the wrinkles of the folds. He's got everything you really require," Mr Kopp said.
Egelabra Merino stud, Warren sold six rams to $6000 with an average of $3916. The Lanz family, Deepwater, bought three Egelabra rams to a top of $4000, averaging $3000.
Bocoble stud, Moolarben, Mudgee, sold four rams to $7500, averaging $5125, while Arakoon stud, Armidale, sold two rams to $4500, averaging $3750.
Conrayn stud, Foxglen Berridale, sold two rams to $5500, averaging $3250. The top price buyer was Stanley Vale Partnership, Uralla. Stanley Vale sold one ram for $3000. Westvale stud, Wollun sold a 17-micron ram for $6500 to the Grills family, Guyra. Laraben Poll Merino stud, Botobolar, sold a ram for $4000 to Moray Merinos, Guyra, while Waverley Downs stud, Delungra, sold three rams to $3500 averaging $2000.
Glanna Poll stud, Gulgong, sold three rams to $3000, averaging $2333, while Hillcreston stud, Bigga, sold two rams to $6000, averaging $5000. Glenbrook stud, Armidale sold three rams to $4500, averaging $2833, while Glenburnie stud sold two rams to $2000 averaging $1750.
Kurrajong Park stud sold two rams to $3000, averaging $2750, while Pomonora stud, Sallys Flat, Mudgee sold three rams for $2000 each. Maister's Swamp stud, Kentucky, sold a ram for $2000.
The selling agents were Elders, Nutrien Ag Solutions and AWN, with the auctioneers Lincoln McKinlay, Rick Power and Geoff Rice.
