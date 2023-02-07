The Land
Hunter Gas Pipeline route may destroy watercourse on Upper Hunter Arabian Horse Stud

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
February 8 2023 - 9:00am
Darryl King from Shanadarr Arabian Stud standing at the watercourse that runs through the Westbrook property. Picture by Max Mason Hubers

Darryl and Stephanie King stand to lose more than half of their picturesque Arabian Hunter horse stud to the proposed Hunter Gas Pipeline.

