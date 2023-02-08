The Land
Border Leicester ram tops sale at $4500

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
February 9 2023 - 10:00am
Elders Walcha branch manager, Tom Henry, Michael Makeham, North South stud, Harry Locke, Yerrawun Grazing, Walcha and James Sharpe, Elders Walcha. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain

A Border Leicester ram has topped the Walcha Show Society's British Breed Breeders'' Association sale at $4500, where a total of 74 lots averaged $1347.

