The Land
Home/News

Filling the garden gaps with plant cuttings | In Fiona's Garden

By Fiona Ogilvie
February 18 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grevillea Moonlight flowers all year round in warm regions and can be grown from spring and summer cuttings.

GROWING your own plants from cuttings is hugely rewarding (see New roots from extra summer shoots). Before you start, though, have a think about what you might actually need more of in your garden.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.