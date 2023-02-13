The Land
Home/Markets

Carcoar cows hit $3600, while weaners sell to $1690

KB
By Karen Bailey
Updated February 13 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 1:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lester Job, Moombi Shorthorns, Cumnock, bought two pens of Charolais-cross weaner steers. The top pen at 309kg sold for $1540 a head and were August/September drop. Picture by Karen Bailey

QUALITY improved and some sections of the market were dearer during the February store cattle sale at Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.