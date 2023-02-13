QUALITY improved and some sections of the market were dearer during the February store cattle sale at Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, last Friday.
About 1640 head were offered which was a similar sized yarding to the January sale.
Much of the buying support was from local districts although there were some buyers from areas west of the Central Tablelands.
The market trends swayed between firm pricing for some pens, but dearer for others, although quality and condition did have a bearing on the bids buyers were prepared to cast at the lighter end of the market.
Meat and Livestock Australia reporter David Monk quoted the market $60 a head dearer for lighter weaners and about $40 more for yearling steers.
Nearly 80 per cent of the yarding were weaner steers and heifers.
Most of the light weaner steers (less than 280kg) started at $1000, but there were some little Angus calves that attracted bids about the $830 mark. The top for this weight range hit $1540.
Weaner steers from 280kg to 330kg sold from $1110 to $1690 and those heavier than 330kg mostly made from $1400 to $1690.
Weaner heifers less than 200kg topped at $1130 for some well bred Angus, while those from 200kg to 280kg sold from $940 to $1280.
The weaner heifers tipping the scales at 280kg to 330kg attracted bids from $1030 to $1450. The bulk of the heavier weaner heifers were Angus and sold from $1170 to $1520.
Yearling steers numbered less than 100 head and sold from $1440 to $1745, while a few pens of yearling heifers ranged from $1250 to $2325.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf females were limited in supply and sold from about $1675 to $2320.
Most cows with calves sold for more than $2000 a unit and topped at $3600 for a lovely pen of Angus cows with older calves.
The sale was conducted by Central Tablelands Livestock Selling Agents Association.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
