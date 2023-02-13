BUTT Livestock and Property held their annual breeders sheep sale last Thursday where ewes were sold to a top of $170 a head.
A total of 9190 sheep were on offer which mostly consisted of 2021 drop Merino ewes.
In the breakdown 2021 drop ewes sold for $80 to $170 and 2020 drop ewes made $137 while 2019 drop ewes sold for $120 to $126.
2018 drop ewes made $165 while older ewes were sold for $120 to $165 and wethers made $80.
Garabray Pty Ltd, Greenethorpe, sold 139 non-station mated 2021 drop Merino ewes, Bogo blood, January shorn, for $170.
Read more: Erratic market at West Wyalong
Read more: First-cross ewes sell to $254 at Dunedoo
A line of 20 non-station mated 2021 drop Merino ewes, Bogo blood, October shorn, from D and H Painting, Bookham, sold for $165.
Tallawong Pastoral Co, Yass, sold 380 non-station mated 2017 drop Merino ewes, Tallawong blood, January shorn for $165.
A line of 275 non-station mated 2020 drop Merino ewes, Tallawong blood, July shorn, from SL and AJ Faulder, Yass, sold for $137.
Victor Coble, Binalong, sold 120 non-station mated 2019 drop Merino ewes, Yarrawonga blood, January shorn, for $120.
Illalong Creek, Binalong, sold a pen of mixed age Centre Plus ewes, scanned in lamb to Glenfinnan White Suffolk sires, February shorn, for $125.
In the wethers Woodbine Pastoral Co, Gunning, sold two pens of 2021 drop Merino wethers, Bogo blood, December/January shorn for $80 each.
The sale was conducted on AuctionsPlus.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.