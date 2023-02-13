Hunter Regional Livestock Exchange yarded 300 head of store cattle on Saturday, with about 60 per cent of the yarding comprising cows with calves.
Three-way units, with mainly older cows, back in calf, with big progeny by their side presented the best buying, with the top price of $2520 fetched by Bedonia Pastoral Company at Mirannie for middle aged Angus cows, five to seven years old with Dunoon and Top Shelf blood, bought by Bowers Cattle and Ag at Singleton to go back into their herd.
Most cows with calves fetched between $1500 and $2200.
Everleigh at Timor sold big Charbray cows PTIC with thumping calves at foot for $2480 going to a local grazier.
Bailey Property agent Zac Ede said a small number of heifers in calf brought bids ranging from $700 to $1200 for the most part.
Steers made from $580 to $1300.
"The market was quite fair considering the tough start to the year," he said.
"It seems the market has segregated into those willing to take the opportunity and have a go while the rest are looking at the prettier lines to build up their herd."
"I thought there were some pens of cattle that reflected good value," he said. "The upside is that the calf will fetch $1000. The cow and calf units are the best value buying at the moment."
Recent rain showers that delivered 20mm to 60mm across the district were welcomed but recent hot weather made short work of any residual moisture.
