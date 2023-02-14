A SWING to the better bred meat goats and a couple of additional buyers helped push up the value of Boer goats during the Dubbo goat sale on Tuesday.
PT Lord, Dakin and Associates agent Joe Portelli, Dubbo, said there were about 1200 head offered and some categories were as much as $100 a head dearer.
"There were two new buyers chasing Boer wethers, plus we had many regular buyers from Goulburn, Sydney, Mudgee, Cobar and the local area," he said.
"Restockers were also very active."
Related reading:
Mr Portelli said young restocker goats made from $35 to $75.
The Australian Bush Goat wethers sold to a firm trend from $65 to $155, while bush goat nannies were $10 to $15 cheaper and made from $35 to $72.
Six-months to two-year-old Boer wethers sold from $85 to $255. The Boer nannies sold from $85 to $185 and Mr Portelli said the market was firm.
The trend for bush goat billies was about $15 cheaper and they sold for $60 to $85.
In contrast, the Boer bucks were up $100 on the last sale and sold for $140 to $435.
The Nolan family, Kemps Creek, topped the sale with a pen of Boer bucks which sold for $435.
CJ and AR Paterson, Magpie Hill, Mudgee, sold a run of Boer nannies with the tops of their consignment making $128.
Trevor Rice, Coonabarabran, sold a small consignment of Boer wethers which sold to $210.
The sale was conducted by Dubbo Stock and Station Agents Pty Ltd.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.