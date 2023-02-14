The Land
Home/News

New detections cause Varroa mite eradication zone expansion

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated February 15 2023 - 10:01am, first published 9:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Varroa mite detections at Cessnock and Tea Gardens have brought the total number of infected premises up to 114 since the first Varroa mite detection at Port of Newcastle in June last year.

Two new detections of Varroa mite in the Hunter and Central Coast areas have caused the eradication zone to grow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.