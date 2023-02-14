The Land
Home/Markets

Inverell store sale's quality cattle hold firm on prices

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated February 15 2023 - 9:53am, first published 9:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John and Leanne Imeson, Yorklea, Casino, with Adrienne Brady, Armraynald, Burketown, Queensland, with 16 Angus-cross steers that made 492c/kg at Inverell.

More than 900 head were yarded at Inverell's first store sale for the year last Thursday. Steers topped at $1618 a head, while cows with calves topped at $1952 a unit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.