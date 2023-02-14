More than 900 head were yarded at Inverell's first store sale for the year last Thursday. Steers topped at $1618 a head, while cows with calves topped at $1952 a unit.
A penning of 363 steers ranged from 180 cents a kilogram to 402c/kg, which produced an average of 465c/kg. In dollar terms, the prices were between $612 to $1618 with an average price of $1260.
Similar numbers of heifers were yarded, 301 head ranged in price from 250c/kg to 520c/kg with an average of 425c/kg. In dollars, they were between $541 to $1462, averaging $1084.
Thirty-two cows with calves ranged between $1100 and $2480, averaging $1952, while 18 cows were priced between $630 and $1040 and averaged $967. First calf cows were priced between $850 and $2160 for 112 head averaging $1905.
There were 112 pregnancy-tested-in-calf females that were priced between $1220 and $1910 and averaging $1617.
John and Leanne Imeson, Yorklea, Casino, had two large lines of steers and heifers running on agistment on the country around Copeton Dam near Inverell.
Two pens of Angus-cross steers, 16 averaging 242 kilograms and 18 averaging 206kg were knocked down in one run at 492c/kg. A pen of 17 Murray Grey/Bos Indicus steers with an average weight of 230kg made 476c/kg, while a pen of 10 Angus/Brahman, averaging 229kg made 434c/kg.
Mr Imeson said he was happy with the prices.
"I was interested to see which way the market would go," he said. "We can't hold onto our cattle forever and it worked out okay today."
The Imesons bought their Casino district property about 12 months ago after a 25-year spell as the manager of Barkly Downs Station, south of Camooweal, Queensland, which is which is owned by the Acton Land and Cattle Company.
Ben McMahon, Lehman Stock and Property, Inverell, was the duty agent for the sale and said the market was, "firm for the better quality cattle and a little softer for the secondary types".
"The heavier of weaner steers ranged from 500c/kg to 540c/kg and the lighter end making 560c/kg to 600c/kg," he said.
"Most of the weaner heifers made from 420/kg to 460c/kg with a few lightweight heifers making over 500c/kg."
