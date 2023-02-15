The Land
Home/News

Murray Darling Basin Plan commitments still a long way off

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
February 15 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Murray-Darling Basin Plan assessment has reported some deliverables won't be met by the June 2024 deadline.

With the June 2024 deadline looming, there has been a lack of advancement in the implementation of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan in the past six months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.