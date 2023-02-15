With the June 2024 deadline looming, there has been a lack of advancement in the implementation of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan in the past six months.
That's according to the Murray-Darling Basin Authority (MDBA) progress assessment which shows a number of important elements of the plan are unlikely to be achieved on time.
MDBA chief executive, Andrew McConville, said that while there were indications of progress in some areas, the lack of advancement in others had overshadowed this.
"The Basin Plan needs to be fully implemented if it's to achieve the outcomes we're seeking for a healthy and sustainable Basin for all communities," Mr McConville said.
"It is becoming clear what will and won't be achieved by June next year.
"Since the July 2022 report card, we have seen some progress with four NSW water resource plans (WRPs) accredited for groundwater resources.
"However, the dial remains firmly on the red because there is still a way to go to get all the WRPs accredited.
"The dial for some projects under the Sustainable Diversion Limit (SDL) adjustment mechanism also remains on red.
"Of the 36 supply and constraints projects, 22 are likely to be operable, eight are on the cusp of delivery and six will not be delivered as originally proposed by June 30, 2024."
Of the 450 gigalitres the plan was to recover under the Sustainable Diversion Limit, only 4.5GL was recouped by the end of October last year. A further 21.4GL is contracted for delivery by the end of June 2024.
The assessment concludes that it is not possible to recover the full 450GL by the deadline.
The National Irrigators' Council (NIC) believes the report is good news and is pleased with the progress made last year.
NIC CEO Isaac Jeffrey said you wouldn't know the report is good if you only look at the red graphs.
"It's astounding that great progress is overshadowed by the hunt for perfection - as if predicting the weather, managing thousands of kilometres of rivers, dams and creeks, and implementing the most complex water policy in the world could ever be flawlessly accomplished," he said.
"If you look at SDLAM supply and constraints projects, 30 of 36 projects are likely to operable or very close to it by the deadline, while only six remain at risk.
"But what does the graph say? It says it's red and at high risk. That's over 83 per cent completion, which is a phenomenal effort considering the scale of these projects.
"There is still work to be done. The six other projects, or potentially a couple of new projects, should be given the time they need to be completed.
"Overall though, it's still significant progress.
"The same can be said for NSW water resource plans where the graph says its red and at high risk, because they are all overdue.
"What you have to dig deeper for is the progress since the last report.
"Four plans have been approved, nine plans were submitted for formal approval by the end of the year and I'm told the remaining seven have now been submitted.
"This is great progress and I look forward to the plans being in place in coming months."
