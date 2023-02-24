Cool plantings heat up | In Fiona's Garden

I'm a passionate believer in autumn planting, as regular readers of this column know.
Most regions of NSW experience hot summers - even the high ranges have heatwaves - and plants need good tough root systems to survive.
Spring planting doesn't give a plant nearly enough time to develop strong roots before summer sets in; even with deep soil and lots of mulch.
By January or February the only way to keep it alive is by throwing water at it, not ideal for either your pocket or the environment, let alone if you're facing any sort of water restriction.
I find that March planting pays off in spades, giving roots plenty of time to develop before winter slows growth.
The process resumes in spring, ensuring that plants are well equipped to cope when the mercury soars after Christmas.
Summer gardens are made the previous autumn.
Before embarking on planting, clear the ground and get rid of all weeds, especially perennial nasties.
Use a selective spray if necessary, it's heartbreaking when a precious new shrub or perennial is invaded by the ugly tendrils from a sneaky buried couch grass runner.
Next, check out all the plants that you've been quietly accumulating, ahem, over the last year and consider how much ground they're likely to need.
Be realistic. Line your pots up and count them, it might be daunting but I like knowing what I'm up against.
Group trees, shrubs, ground covers, biennial seedlings like foxgloves and so on. If there's anything new that you're longing to try, now's the time to buy.
Then do another check of the garden.
If you're anything like me you won't have nearly enough room, so see what you can reduce or chuck out.
I start with self-seeders like honesty, euphorbias and purple flowering Verbena bonariensis, but every garden is different: yours might be over-run with salvias or sedums.
Do a Marie Kondo: keep what you love, discard what doesn't bring joy.
A garden is a process not an object.
Even the best planting schemes need upgrading from time to time and your compost heaps will love you.
Once you have lots of lovely gaps and plants to put into them, ask yourself if your soil needs improving.
You may want to spread lime or dolomite to raise its alkalinity or add gypsum to break up clay.
Seasol Soil Wetter and Conditioner is great for tired soil.
Before planting, decide which plants prefer sun and which shade, this is vital.
Next, drop each pot into a bucket of water until bubbles stop rising: this is the surest route to successful planting I know.
Planting holes need to be the depth of the pot and wide enough to allow roots to spread.
But don't dig into subsoil, if necessary drop the plant in and mound the soil up around it.
Lastly, water everything regularly until the onset of winter.
Autumn is a wonderful time for finding inspiration in other people's gardens.
Check for open gardens in your district at www.myopengarden.com.au
