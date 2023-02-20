The Land
Ashford Show gets grant for horse stalls and storage shed

Updated February 20 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 11:30am
Ashford Show gets grant for horse stalls

STILL on a high after successfully holding the 39th annual Ashford Show during the weekend, the dedicated volunteer show committee received more good news today - a $47,401 State Government grant to construct a new storage shed and horse stalls at the showground.

