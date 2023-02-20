Ashford Show gets grant for horse stalls

STILL on a high after successfully holding the 39th annual Ashford Show during the weekend, the dedicated volunteer show committee received more good news today - a $47,401 State Government grant to construct a new storage shed and horse stalls at the showground.
Secretary and treasurer of the Ashford Showground Land Managers Trevor Tindall said locals were excited to receive the funding.
"On behalf of my colleagues, I would like to thank Adam [Marshall] and all those involved for making it possible," Mr Tindall said.
"We have been trying to get these projects underway for a few years now so we can have a repair workshop section here on site and keep our equipment on site.
"This will allow us to access the equipment at all times.
"Having all equipment stored on site securely saves us from having to remove, store and bring everything back each time we have an event at the Showground.
"Also removing the old useless horse stalls and adding some new secure ones will make it safer for the public and for the horses.
"It is important for Ashford and surrounds to benefit by having a tidy and safer entertaining venue for major events as well as for when they hire the grounds for private events."
Member for Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall praised the Ashford Show Society on a job well done over the weekend, which saw a huge crowd turnout for the Show.
"This funding is just reward for a group of amazing locals who work tirelessly to not only keep their local show going, but make it one of the best small country shows you'll find," Mr Marshall said.
"Having a storage shed onsite will provide a secure place to store valuable equipment and items, such as pumps, brush cutters, mowers and a spray rig.
"As the use of the showground has increased, the new horse stalls have been on the wish list, so it's great this will be taken care of with this grant as well.
"This is a great win for Ashford Showground - it is always a hive of activity, and the shed will allow for easy access to necessary equipment used to keep the place looking its best."
