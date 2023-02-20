If someone asks what your life purpose is, for most people, it's akin to asking how far is up?
The answer is open to interpretation - generally, one would say it's a long way and no one really knows.
Asking someone else or, even better, reflecting on your life's purpose can seem like an abstract concept and impossible to nail down for lots of people.
But I do know multiple people who can easily answer this question with enthusiasm and conviction, as they are 100 per cent cognisant of the reason they are here.
These people are focused on their particular passion, and it's firmly planted in their subconscious and conscious mind.
Their daily actions align with their purpose.
Some people have very altruistic objectives, while for others it's more personal.
I don't think it matters which way this is done, as long as someone's purpose does no harm to others.
The other thing I have noticed is for some people they have known their purpose for a long time, while others have come across theirs later in life.
For the latter group, some people seemingly stumble across it, and for others, the epiphany has come to light after much searching and introspection.
Again, there are no right or wrong ways to do this.
We can all think of examples of people we know that found their calling early in life. Lots of farmers fall into this category.
It's easy to be born into an industry that's familiar to you, it's another matter entirely to maintain that passion through a lifetime. We all know lots of people in this group.
Another example I have is a friend of mine who's a teacher.
She had a negative experience from a teacher when she was quite young, and from that day she wanted to be a teacher and not be a negative influence on her students, like her teacher was on her.
After her first day of teaching she thought to herself 'I can't believe I actually get paid to do something I love'. Quite a few years down the road, she still loves teaching.
She's also exceptionally gifted at making students, who struggle with mainstream education, feel included and cared for.
We also all know people that have either changed careers or taken up a hobby or sport later in life.
And, because it's something that they are passionate about, they have excelled in that endeavour.
We have all come across people that have unbridled passion and enthusiasm for what they are doing.
I find people's passion for whatever they are doing to be very infectious.
Enthusiastic people emanate a certain energy that's great to be around.
It's never too late to make a change in any part of your life.
Doing something you're really passionate about isn't selfish, and you'll invariably make a bigger difference if you're doing something you love.
Have a go, and take the road less travelled, I say.
