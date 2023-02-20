The Land
Maitland charity steer hits $2000

KB
By Karen Bailey
February 21 2023 - 10:24am
Maitland sale helps raise funds for local Rugby Union Under 15s

TEMPERATURES soared to a blistering 40 degrees Celsius and coupled with the dry season in the Hunter, resulted in a softer trend for store cattle at the Maitland sale on Saturday.

