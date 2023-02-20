Maitland sale helps raise funds for local Rugby Union Under 15s

TEMPERATURES soared to a blistering 40 degrees Celsius and coupled with the dry season in the Hunter, resulted in a softer trend for store cattle at the Maitland sale on Saturday.
Bowe and Lidbury agent Greg Lidbury said there were 650 head offered and although the market was cheaper, there were some very good lines of cattle offered.
"The cheaper trend is a reflection of the dry conditions," Mr Lidbury said.
He said weaner and yearling steers were about $50 a head cheaper, while the grown steers slipped about $100.
Weaner steers sold from $700 to $1400 and averaged $1150, while weaner heifers ranged from $600 to $1350 and averaged $1000.
Yearling steers sold from $1400 to $1670 and averaged $1500. The grown steers attracted bids from $1600 to $1740.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers, aged from two to two and a half years, sold from $1450 to $1750.
Mr Lidbury said they averaged $1500 and were about $100 cheaper than the last store sale.
Two- to 10-year-old cows with calves varied from $1500 to $3000 a unit. They averaged $2050.
Rob and Sarah Strachan sold a Brangus steer for $2000. The proceeds were donated to the Maitland Rugby Union Under 15s to help pay for their New Zealand Tour in April.
Wollombi Produce, Hilbourgh, sold eight Angus steers, two and four teeth, for $1740.
The sale was conducted by Bowe and Lidbury, Maitland.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
