A YEAR 12 Braidwood Central School student was at top of the junior judging competition at Canberra Royal from the start after finishing in first place overall after the cattle classes.
Being the first major win for Nathan Hindmarsh after five years showing cattle, he said the result was unexpected.
He had competed at various local shows with his school and with a local Hereford stud, Merton Park.
When asked if judging was something he wanted to do later on he said "I never really thought about it but I will see if any doors open".
Judge Anika Wynberg, Right Time Farms, Cowra, said overall his accuracy of comments was excellent.
"He had a score of 144 out of 150 after his cattle classes which put him at the top of the field and then he spoke very well," she said.
Mr Hindmarsh also received the Jason Southwell award which is in memory of Jason who sadly passed away a few years ago. This memorial award provides Mr Hindmarsh with entry to the Tocal Beef Assessment clinic.
"I am very excited, it is just a greater idea of what to look for and how to keep going in the future," Mr Hindmarsh said.
Under 12 champion: Sam Robson, JSR Angus, Adelong, Reserve: Joey Tindal, Wagga Wagga,
12-14 champion: Josh Hartup, Berdihold Limousin, Singleton, Reserve: Emily Jeffrey, Braidwood Central School.
15-16 champion: Sienna Pearce, St Johns College Dubbo, Reserve: Sienna Parsons, Kia Ora Limousin, Roslyn.
17-18 champion: Nathan Hindmarsh, Braidwood Central School, Reserve: Olivia Erland, Braidwood Central School.
Over 18 champion: Janet Cantwell, Muloon Poll Herefords, Queanbeyan Reserve: Kaelan Read, Jameson Park Livestock, Woodlands.
