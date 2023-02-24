A total of $3000 was raised on Thursday night for Dolly's Dream at the Canberra Royal in the charity steer auction.
The Fleckvieh steer, the featured breed for Canberra Royal 2023, was donated by the Flekvieh Society of Australia and was prepared by students from Harden Murrumburrah High school.
Ridley Stockfeeds provided feed and The Cattle Shop supplied cattle equipment.
Daniel Croker, Nutrien Golbourn, conducted the auction and sold the steer for $3000 to a group from the Fleckvieh Society.
The buyers were the Cramp family, Midlands, Max Dench, Wandenia, Bev Holloway, PBH, Buchanan family, Rowlon Park and the Stokehill family, Bucca Bulla Burra Fleckvieh.
One of the buyers Rachel Cramp, Midlands, Crookwell, said they were pleased to support Dolly's Dream.
"It is a great cause," she said.
"The school has done a great job of preparing it and we're proud to be a part of it."
The group will now send the steer to Sydney Royal.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
