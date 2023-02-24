The Land
Home/Beef

Canberra Royal 2023: Charity Steer raises $3000

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated February 24 2023 - 11:43am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buyers of the Fleckvieh charity steer sold for $3000. Photo: Alexandra Bernard

A total of $3000 was raised on Thursday night for Dolly's Dream at the Canberra Royal in the charity steer auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.