A purebred Limousin steer has topped the 14th annual Colin Say and Company potential show steer sale selling for 1850 cents a kilogram and returning the owners $6123.
There was a total clearance with 32 steers and heifers averaging 1069c/kg with an average of $3065/head. The steer portion averaged $3183, while the heifers averaged $2915/hd.
The judge for the day was Brent Evans, part of the JBS Australia Northern Livestock Buyers team, who described the 32 steers and heifers on display as "a tremendous lot of cattle that everyone should be proud of".
He praised the exhibitors for their entries' carcase quality.
READ MORE AT:
"The toplines were so strong, and the amount of red meat throughout those toplines and thickness of hindquarters is tremendous," he said.
He said the entries weren't extreme in their muscle, and they all could cover with fat and soften as they were fed and prepared for the showring.
"We've gone from the old days when the double-muscled steer, 750 kilos, is going to win your champion broadribbon," he said.
"The breeding of led steers and heifers had turned into a bit of an industry, and we're now going for that pathway of market suitability and ability to hit the specifications.
Tyson and Courtney Will, TCW Livestock, Swinton, Delungra bred and showed the grand champion exhibit a purebred Limousin bred from a cow bought at the Glenola stud's dispersal in December 2021.
Mr Will said they had been submitting entries in the sale for the last four years, and one of their steers won the grand championship in 2021.
They have a small stud herd of 12 Limousin and 12 Charolais cows and a larger number of purebred Limousin commercial cows.
The Wills also exhibited a Black Limousin steer from a French Limousin cow that was the grand champion at the Brisbane Exhibition in 2019.
The grand champion entry weighed 331kg and, at 1850c/kg, cost the Let Loose Syndicate $6123.50. The Let Loose Syndicate includes Travis Luscombe, Brent Evans, Chris Norris, Shad Bailey and Corey Evans.
Rosemary Clifton, Clifton Cattle stud, Loomberah also had a tremendous result, with three entries all being chosen in the top eight cattle. Clifton Zuke was the reserve champion entry and sold for 1200c/kg, tipping the scales at 381kg, to return $4572. Zuke was bought by Owen Walmsley, Marelle, Glen Innes.
Mr Walmsley said he saw Zuke at the recent Glen Innes show and was impressed by the softness, muscle cover and conformation. "He will probably go to the Brisbane Exhibition," he said.
Clifton Nancy, also known as Daisy, was the second-best-placed heifer and was awarded fifth overall. The buyers were Peter and Pauline Grant from The Downfall Limousins, Wilsons Downfall, east of Stanthorpe on the NSW side of the border, paying $3297. Mr Grant said the heifer would be used in his breeding herd; such was her quality, rather than a led exhibit that may end up in a carcase appraisal class.
Clifton Tucker was awarded highly commended and was seventh overall bought by custom feeder and exhibitor Travis Luscombe, Warwick, Queensland, for 1450c/kg and tipping the scales at 231kg, returned $3349.
Mr Luscombe was an active bidder, representing Coonamble High School with the five lots they bought for their agricultural show program.
The school bought a Limousin cross steer from Shakriba Partnership for $2565, a Simmental steer from John Devlin, Inverell, for $2990; A Charolais-cross steer from TCW Livestock for $3542; a Speckle Park/Limousin-cross heifer from Blackhills Pastoral Company, Guyra for $2700. The school also bought a Limousin-cross heifer from Shakriba for $3454.
The Bailey family's Shakriba Partnership offered and sold eight lots averaging more than $3190. Mr Bailey said his wife Kristen and children Harrison, Daniela, Claire and Austin were thrilled with the result, where three of the top eight was from their herd.
In third place was a Limousin, Charolais/Murray Grey cross heifer that made 925c/kg, bought by Stenzal Farming Enterprises, Warrill View, Queensland.
In fourth place was another three-way cross similar to the third-placed entry, a lightweight steer that the Coonamble High school bought for 950c/kg. Another of their steers, a Limousin, Limousin-Angus cross, was placed sixth and sold for 1000c/kg.
Glen Innes High School bought three lots: A Limousin-cross heifer from Shakriba Partnership for $2790, a Limousin steer from Peter and Pauline Grant of The Downfall stud for $2058, and a Gelbvieh/Charbray-cross steer from MN and KA Falconer, Red Range Road, Glen Innes.
Holy Trinity School Inverell also paid 1100c/kg for a Limousin steer from The Downfall stud. At the same time, Wellington High School bought a Limousin steer exhibited by N and C Wieck, CB Limousins, Delungra, for 900c/kg and weighing 199kg.
Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth, bought a Limousin steer offered by Col McGilchrist, Wallabadah, for 1300c/kg, weighing 231kg, and a Murray Grey steer, offered by Ben Spry, Rewlet Pty Ltd, Bundarra, for 1200c/kg weighing 224kg.
The selling agents were Colin Say and Company, and representative; Shad Bailey said the sale result was excellent.
"The organisers and vendors were 'blown away' with the success and demand for the cattle offered," he said.
The Colin Say Beef Extravaganza will be held on September 9, and 10, 2023, and up to $30,000 in prizemoney will be available to the steers and heifers sold at the potential sale, Mr Bailey said.
Elite Livestock Auctions provided the online interface.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.