$3063 average for 32 steers and heifers at Potential sale

By Simon Chamberlain
February 28 2023 - 6:00pm
Shad Bailey Collin Say & Co, Courtney Will, TCW Livestock, Delungra, associate judge Ella Saul, judge Brent Evans, JBS Livestock, Kingaroy, Queensland, Tyson Will, TCW Livestock parading the top-priced steer and Nathan Purvis, Colin Say & Co. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain.

A purebred Limousin steer has topped the 14th annual Colin Say and Company potential show steer sale selling for 1850 cents a kilogram and returning the owners $6123.

