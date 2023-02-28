Clifton Nancy, also known as Daisy, was the second-best-placed heifer and was awarded fifth overall. The buyers were Peter and Pauline Grant from The Downfall Limousins, Wilsons Downfall, east of Stanthorpe on the NSW side of the border, paying $3297. Mr Grant said the heifer would be used in his breeding herd; such was her quality, rather than a led exhibit that may end up in a carcase appraisal class.