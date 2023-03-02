The Land
Carcase win for Coonamble High

March 2 2023 - 8:00pm
The Coonamble High School team with their three champion led animals, including middleweight carcase class winner Curlew, the cream heifer in the middle.

Coonamble High School has once again claimed the top spot in the Royal Canberra Show carcase competition.

