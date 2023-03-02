Coonamble High School has once again claimed the top spot in the Royal Canberra Show carcase competition.
The overall champion, with a total of 93.5 points out of a possible 100 was Coonamble High School's exhibit, Isa.
At 555 kilograms live, the Limousin steer finished with a carcase weight of 335.5kg.
It scored maximum points in all market specification and saleable meat yield areas which included fat with 12 milimetres on the P8 site and 10mm on the rib.
This steer placed second in its live class with judge Bryce Whale, Glen William, saying the steer was very powerful with adequate cover.
Just one point behind on 92.5 was the reserve champion, TRAC Dave, exhibited by The Riverina Anglican College, which had a carcase weight of 275kg. It measured 13mm P8 and 7mm rib fat.
Coonamble's success continued with its Limousin/Charolais heifer, Curlew, winning the middleweight class on 85.5 points.
The heifer had a 208kg carcase and 7mm P8 and 4mm rib fat.
