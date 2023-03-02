WEIGHT and quality were the driving factors at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange on Thursday where steers sold to a top of $2060 a head.
A total of 1924 cattle were yarded which mostly consisted of steers.
Paull and Scollard Nutrien Ag Solutions agent Will Jennings, Albury, said a disparity was seen between the cattle which affected prices.
"Anything with a bit more weight and quality in the breeding lines sold well," he said.
"When you come away from that weight and quality that was where we saw cheaper prices today.
"That was where the buying opportunities were."
Lighter steers weighing less than 330kg typically sold for $700 to $1450 while heavier steers made $990 to $2060.
Heifers less than 300kg sold for $400 to $1330 while heavier heifers made $1270 to $1770.
Cows with calves were sold for $1750 to $3780, pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows made $1700 to $1920 and PTIC heifers sold for $2020 to $2220.
The Charolais Society of Australia presented an award for the Victorian Region Silver Calf Competition which went to Craig McNabb, CM Pastoral Co, Moama, for his pen of 20 Charolais/Santa Gertrudis steers sold for $1680.
Mr McNabb said it had been a very wet season for them with their breeder block at Ivanhoe still underwater and their property at Moama had 6000 of 7000 hectares flooded.
"The cattle have still done exceptionally well," he said.
"We use Kenmere bulls over our Santa cows and produce, we think, a magnificent product."
Mr McNabb said he aimed to produce a good feeder steer and he was happy with how they sold at market.
"It was where it was at on the day," he said.
In the steers Phylis Hodge, Table Top, sold nine Angus steers, 533kg, for $2060 and Stewart Scott Nominess, Tocumwal, sold 12 Angus steers, 511kg, for $1970.
Mount Annan, Holbrook, sold nine Angus steers, 612kg, for $1910 and AH Turnbull, Tallangatta South, sold 11 Angus steers, 400kg, for $1630.
Tsyubi Beef, Springhurst, sold three Charolais steers, 437kg, for $1560 and EG and SE Martin, Lucyvale sold five Fleckvieh steers, 305kg, for $1200.
Mount Annan, Holbrook sold their complete drop of Charolais heifers including 31 Charolais heifers, 398kg, with Kenmere blood, for $1380 and another pen of 35, 367kg, for $1280.
Ravenshead Pty Ltd, Woomagarma sold 24 Angus-cross heifers, 313kg for $1320.
Bruce and Liz Shorrock, Yackandadah, sold 10 Angus heifers with Rennylea blood, 444kg, for $1740.
Nendy Enterprises, Balldale, sold 14 Limousin-cross heifers, 296kg, for $1200.
Burrell and Simpson, Morindah, sold three Angus cows with calves for $3780. The same vendor sold two PTIC black baldy cows for $1920.
Burrell and Simpson also sold one Angus bull, Scotts Angus Q645, 1065kg, for $4200.
Buyers were mostly local.
The sale was conducted by Paull and Scollard Nutrien Ag Solutions and Elders, Albury.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
