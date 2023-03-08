The Land
Home/News

Parkes ewes shine after wet start

KB
By Karen Bailey
March 8 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE floods and wet weather couldn't knock the shine off the quality Merino ewes entered in this year's Parkes PA and H Association Merino Flock Ewe Competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.