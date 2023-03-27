Livestock news in brief

Local Land Services is urging producers to stay alert for signs of three-day sickness in their herd following confirmed cases in cattle in the Northern Tablelands and northwest of the state.
This includes areas near Inverell, Warialda, Narrabri and Gunnedah and comes after a series of similar reports across the North Coast of the state in January.
Local Land Services team leader animal biosecurity and welfare Andrew Biddle said these latest incidents highlighted that the sickness was now spreading.
"With this virus moving into new areas it is time for farmers to remain vigilant and keep a lookout for signs of bovine ephemeral fever, more commonly known as three-day sickness," Mr Biddle said.
"Signs include animals developing a high temperature, which makes them appear depressed and lethargic, while animals laying down, not feeding, appearing lame, drooling and nasal discharge are also common indications.
Three-day sickness is an insect-transmitted virus of cattle that causes a high fever and pain in the muscles and joints, with symptoms usually lasting a few days before most cattle recover.
The Angus Australia Foundation is awarding three scholarships to give members the opportunity to participate in the annual Angus Australia Conference.
In 2023 the scholarship will be to attend the 'Beyond the Beef' National Angus Conference in Tamworth, May 18-19.
Members aged between 18 and 30 with a commitment to the Australian beef industry and the Angus breed are encouraged to apply.
The 2023 program for the national conference will cover a wide range of topics designed to bring the Angus family back together and encourage producers and industry professionals to delve 'Beyond the Beef'.
Each scholarship recipient will be provided with $1500 to assist in covering costs associate with attending the event.
Applications can be completed via the Angus Australia website here.
Australian Wool Innovation's chief executive John Roberts has announced AWI's new general manager, research, Bridget Peachey.
Ms Peachey grew up on a dairy farm in New Zealand, before moving to Australia in 2006. She brings to the role extensive livestock research, development and extension leadership experience, both as a researcher and in research management, as well as in trade and technical policy and advocacy.
Ms Peachey joined AWI in December 2016 as program manager sheep health and welfare. She has managed a collaborative team of researchers and consultants responsible for identifying, designing, and delivering, innovative research solutions to complex and challenging wool industry issues.
She has a Master of Applied Science degree in Animal Science from Massey University (New Zealand) and is already working on key areas including the development and implementation of the flystrike extension program, which is currently getting rolled out, and managing AWI's contribution to the Sheep Sustainability Framework
Ms Peachey takes over from Jane Littlejohn who retired at the end of last year.
Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.