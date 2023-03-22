The Land
Home/News

Silverton Goats depot owner's outback ingenuity

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
March 22 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Blore from Silverton Goats Depot has taken what it means to be adaptable to a whole new level. Photo: Samantha Townsend

John Blore has never been one to fence himself in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.