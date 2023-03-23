Store sales reflect bright spot in cattle markets | The First Draft

THE number of prime cattle going to slaughter has stabilised and volumes so far this month have remained well above 2022 levels.
Meat and Livestock Australia markets analyst Jenny Lim said this time last year, there was widespread flooding in the east, limiting supply to processors.
"Last week, cattle slaughter reached 112,574 head, 22 per cent above 2022 numbers," she said.
Meanwhile, the prices for prime cattle don't appear to have stabilised in the same way NSW store cattle have.
The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator was on 681 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) on Tuesday. That's down 7c/kg on the same time last week.
Supply of cattle lifted by 1000 head at Tamworth prime sale on Monday for a total yarding of 2250.
It seems the lift in supply couldn't be matched by the buyer demand and prices slipped across the board by a much as 30c/kg (liveweight) on some categories.
At Roma's sale on Tuesday the yarding climbed to 6800 head after sitting around 1600 head the week before.
MLA reported prime cattle generally fell 20c/kg to 40c/kg.
Likewise, at Dubbo prime cattle sale the market was also cheaper as supply increased last Thursday. Much of the increase in supply was attributed to the dry weather which was also evident in the plainer quality of much of the yarding.
In contrast, store sales at the end of last week were generally firm to dearer as both local and Queensland buyer competition put a floor in the NSW market.
WITH only a few weeks to go until the Sydney Royal Show begins some of the best up-and-coming young auctioneers are making last minute preparations for the ALPA Young Auctioneers Competition.
Our preview of the event starts on p63, but it's worth noting the competition will also have an international flavour once again this year with the participation of New Zealand young auctioneer winner Brook Cushion, PGG Wrightson, Morrinsville.
The 26-year-old Waikato local grew up on a lifestyle block and joined the Morrinsville livestock team as a junior in 2016.
Over many years it's become tradition for NZ's champion auctioneer to be a guest at the ALPA dinner the night before the Sydney competition and sell some of the charity items auctioned during the evening. They also attend the competition the following day.
Unlike our Aussie competition, where young auctioneers sell three led show steers, the New Zealanders have to sell three pens of prime lambs and three pens of prime cattle.
They also have an interview component which test communication skills and knowledge of the terms and conditions relating to livestock auctioneering.
Similar to ALPA's competition, the NZ competitors are judged on their overall performance taking into account their voice, diction, manner, and values.
WEANER steers dominated the yarding at the Maitland store cattle sale on Saturday and sold to a top of $1320 a head.
Selling agents Bowe and Lidbury, Maitland, reported the market as slightly easier for the 1200 head yarding, while there were some bright spots with some categories firm on recent markets.
Weaner steers sold from $500, for the very young cattle, to $1320 for heavier pens. The weaner heifers sold from $400 to $900 and averaged $500.
The top of both the weaner steers and weaner heifers was sold by Graham Lister, Congewai.
About 50 yearling steers sold from $1000 to $1440 and averaged $1200 which was $100 cheaper than the last store sale. Grown steers attracted winning bids from $1000 to $1500 and were also $100 cheaper.
Boambee Angus, Seaham, sold Angus steers for $1140.
The market trend was firm for joined heifers which sold from $1000 to $1550, while pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers sold from $1300 to $2700. The top pen was sold by J and S Kerr.
The joined and PTIC cows varied in value from $600 to $1850. Cows with calves made from $1300 to $2800.
THERE were 365 cattle sold at the Dubbo store cattle sale last Friday.
A feature line were 60 pregnancy-tested-in-calf Hereford heifers from the Gulargambone district.
Most of the buying support was local with some of the cattle going to the Forbes district.
The better quality weaner steers were firm and Angus calves sold to $1425.
Weaner heifers were cheaper and sold to $690 for Brangus.
PTIC Hereford heifers sold from $1420 to $1760.
The cows with calves sold for $1850 a unit and PTIC cows sold to $1700.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
